Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $520.77 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Terra has traded 53% higher against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $520.77 million and $339.79 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00000988 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.