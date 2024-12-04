The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 418400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Baldwin Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.