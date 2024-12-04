The Bank of Nova Scotia to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$59.62 and a 52 week high of C$80.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cormark dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

