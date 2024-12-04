The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,088 ($51.80) and last traded at GBX 4,102 ($51.98), with a volume of 260956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,112 ($52.10).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.36) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,550.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,858.49. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,068.05, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider William Jackson acquired 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,370 ($55.37) per share, with a total value of £483,059.80 ($612,087.94). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,105 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,720 ($59.81), for a total value of £146,556 ($185,701.98). Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

