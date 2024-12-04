The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells $3,060,400.00 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,404,774. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GS stock opened at $601.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $545.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.59. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $340.54 and a one year high of $612.73. The company has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after buying an additional 7,475,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,435,144,000 after purchasing an additional 521,054 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,959,000 after purchasing an additional 438,754 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,608,000 after buying an additional 356,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,403,000 after purchasing an additional 251,972 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

