Timothy Nguyen Sells 1,701 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $39,208.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,728,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,285,793.70. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Timothy Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MeridianLink alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Timothy Nguyen sold 40,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $931,200.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Timothy Nguyen sold 10,776 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $248,063.52.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350,000.00.

MeridianLink Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLNK

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.