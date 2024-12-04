TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.26 and last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 333224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.1 %

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.