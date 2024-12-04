TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 271.75 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 268.49 ($3.40), with a volume of 513859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.50 ($3.33).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 96,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.22), for a total value of £246,339.36 ($312,138.06). Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
