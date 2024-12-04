Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Shares Down 19.4% – Here’s Why

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 19.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 12,163,843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,383,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Trading Down 19.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £163,275.00, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

