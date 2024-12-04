Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans World N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 4.07 -$125.29 million ($0.73) -57.69

Trans World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlanta Braves.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans World N/A N/A N/A Atlanta Braves -6.56% -8.48% -2.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Trans World and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trans World and Atlanta Braves, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans World 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlanta Braves has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.22%. Given Atlanta Braves’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Trans World.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Trans World shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats Trans World on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans World

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

