TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 2.06. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at $61,158.60. The trade was a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,958 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

