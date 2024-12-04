Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.57.

TCW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Trading Up 0.8 %

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

TSE TCW opened at C$4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$948.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$3.79 and a 12-month high of C$5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.