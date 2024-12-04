UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,512 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.33% of Vaxcyte worth $46,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 22.6% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 7.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 19.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

PCVX opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.94. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.74 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.71.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $546,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,635.21. The trade was a 14.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $927,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,479,005.02. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,464 shares of company stock worth $11,924,596 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

