UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.32% of Curtiss-Wright worth $39,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $371.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $212.05 and a 52 week high of $393.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.32.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

