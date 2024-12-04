UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 270,552 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $38,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CNQ. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

