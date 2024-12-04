UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

ZD opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $986,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,040,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

