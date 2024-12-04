UiPath (PATH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. UiPath has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UiPath to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
UiPath Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE PATH opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 0.94. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87.
In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
