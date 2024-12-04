UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 661.59%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $53,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,945.18. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,599,348.30. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $1,051,210. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 904.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

