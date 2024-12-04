URU Metals (LON:URU) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.00). Approximately 8,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 701% from the average daily volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.71).

URU Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The company has a market cap of £2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.36.

About URU Metals

(Get Free Report)

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.