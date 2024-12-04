VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 2nd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 1st.
VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Insiders Keep Buying These Stocks: 2 to Buy, 1 to Avoid
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Triumph Financial Stock Breakout: Why It’s Just the Beginning
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.