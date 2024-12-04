Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 109.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 46,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $1,154,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

