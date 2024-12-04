Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $111,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

