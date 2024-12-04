Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.