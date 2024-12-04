Verge Price Hits $0.0183 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 171.5% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $301.86 million and $548.39 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,695.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.28 or 0.00585489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00132695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00037608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00212095 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00082419 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

