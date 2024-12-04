Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paylocity Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $207.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $215.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.64.
Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.
