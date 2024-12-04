Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.99 and last traded at $129.61. 1,290,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,156,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.