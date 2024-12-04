VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 251,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 251,469 shares.The stock last traded at $36.65 and had previously closed at $36.58.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,871,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,007,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,449,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at $817,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

