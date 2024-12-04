VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 251,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 251,469 shares.The stock last traded at $36.65 and had previously closed at $36.58.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
