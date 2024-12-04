Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.85 and last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $654.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $179,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $201,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

