Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,084 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.2% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.43. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

