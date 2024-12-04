Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $320.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.16. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

