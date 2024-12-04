Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.48 and last traded at $53.48, with a volume of 9972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $570.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

