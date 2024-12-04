Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.48 and last traded at $53.48, with a volume of 9972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $570.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.
