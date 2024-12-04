Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,304.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,257.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,188.49. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $726.58 and a 52-week high of $1,376.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

