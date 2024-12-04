Walleye Capital LLC Trims Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,785 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.15% of NetScout Systems worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 390.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth $2,110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NTCT opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetScout Systems Profile

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $122,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,993.54. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

