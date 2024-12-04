Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 1.41% of Eureka Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eureka Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,919,000.

Eureka Acquisition Stock Performance

Eureka Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09. Eureka Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Eureka Acquisition Company Profile

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

