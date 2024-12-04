Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $60.52 million and $8.91 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00057762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000768 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,404,336 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

