Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dollar General (DG)

12/3/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $97.00 to $95.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $103.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $100.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $101.00 to $97.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Bernstein Bank from $98.00 to $94.00.

11/8/2024 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/5/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Dollar General is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Shares of DG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.53. 4,452,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

