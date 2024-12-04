William A. Foley Acquires 1,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) Director William A. Foley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $12,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,431 shares in the company, valued at $570,594.93. This represents a 2.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 539,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,219. The company has a market cap of $428.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp cut Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

