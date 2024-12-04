William Blair Has Bearish Estimate for Autodesk Q3 Earnings

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Autodesk in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the software company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADSK. HSBC downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.68.

Autodesk stock opened at $298.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 83.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

