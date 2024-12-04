Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $225.80 and last traded at $222.47, with a volume of 108616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.16 and a 200 day moving average of $167.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 137.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Wix.com by 19.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

