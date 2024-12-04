Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.24% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $7,098,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 535,355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 487.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,390.78. The trade was a 35.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $529,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,238 shares in the company, valued at $446,652.66. The trade was a 54.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,920 shares of company stock worth $866,240 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

