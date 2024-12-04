XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Dividend of $0.08

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NYSE XFLT traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,539. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

