Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Xencor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.27. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $80,851.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,469,812.30. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,441.92. The trade was a 25.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,673. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

