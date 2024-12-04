Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 131000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

