Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Yext Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -167.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Yext

In other Yext news, Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $216,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,777.50. The trade was a 27.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Yext by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 27.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Yext by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

