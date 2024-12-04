Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $2,168,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,817,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Finally, Country Club Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,084,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

