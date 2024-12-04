Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Ovintiv Q2 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,180.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 27.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

