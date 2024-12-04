Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for MTSI Earnings

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for MACOM Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ FY2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $141.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $142.44.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $561,073.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,759,070.64. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $177,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,134.76. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,511 shares of company stock worth $28,996,795. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.