Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Trading Up 15.5% – What’s Next?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 3,914,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,569,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner bought 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares in the company, valued at $43,804,188. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven H. Gerber bought 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. This represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

