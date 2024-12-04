Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 405,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

