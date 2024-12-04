Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 95.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 202.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $417.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.76. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.56 and a 12-month high of $435.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 24.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The trade was a 15.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

